The Coding 101 Bootcamp Beginners Bundle | $29 | StackSocial

If you’ve been itching to get into coding but don’t know how to get started or which language to choose, this beginner’s coding bundle at Stack Social offers 13 hours of courses covering many of the most popular coding languages, so you can dip your toes into the Matrix-y waters of programming and see which entry point is the best one for you. That’s 10 courses covering the basics in C++, Python, Node.js, HTML, Java, Javascript, and more, so you can figure out which direction in which to point your efforts, and it’s all just $29—that’s the price of a couple of meals out for a bundle that could change your life, if you find your passion here.