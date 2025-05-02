Grow Fresh Microgreens With Zero Waste & Save 20% off Your Order

This zero-waste, self-watering solution is perfect for growing fresh, nutritious greens without any hassle. Whether you’re a novice or a gardening pro, this kit makes cultivating microgreens a breeze and right now you can get it for 20% off.

Setting it up couldn’t be simpler: just arrange the components, sprinkle the seeds, and let the innovative self-watering system handle the rest. Within a matter of days, you’ll be rewarded with a vibrant, continuous harvest of homegrown greens. Imagine the joy of picking fresh microgreens right from your kitchen counter.

But it’s not just about ease and convenience; it’s about making eco-friendly choices too. Crafted from sustainable materials, the microgreen kit is fully compostable once you’re done with it. So, you can nurture your plants and feel good about contributing positively to the environment.

Included are four packages of seeds with four different crops for you to get started on your microgreens journey. The kit comes with radish, arugula, kohlrabi, and komatsuna which is an Asian green similar to spinach.

This kit fits perfectly into any space, be it your kitchen, balcony, or even your office desk. It’s a fun, straightforward way to add a touch of nature to your daily life. So why wait? Dive into the world of microgreens with this amazing kit for 20% off and enjoy the freshness all year round.