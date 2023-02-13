It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grind Your Own Coffee Beans With This Manual Grinder for $32

Enjoy a perfect cup of coffee from beans your ground up yourself.

By
Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

I simply cannot start my day without coffee. The “don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee,” mantra is a funny little catchphrase but I live and die by those words. So when you rely on coffee as I do, it’s good to treat yourself to the best of the best. And nothing beats freshly ground coffee. This manual coffee grinder has a professional-grade ceramic clinical burr to ensure an incredibly consistent grind. The grinder is convenient and portable so you can take freshly ground coffee wherever you go which I guess is a thing some people like to have on them at all times. At the moment, the manual grinder is 24% off but you’ll save another 10% when clipping the coupon on the product page.

