Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill | $40 | SideDeal

Not only does coffee brewed from freshly ground beans usually tasted better, but it will also save you quite a bit of money too. Coffee beans tend to be cheaper than their unprocessed counterparts. The Cuisinart Supreme Grind automatic burr mill is on sale today only for $40. If you order right away, you’ll be making fresh coffee with your own beans by the end of the month. It holds enough ground coffee for 32 cups which, if you’re like me, should last you from morning until the afternoon.