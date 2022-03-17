Grim Fandango Remastered (Nintendo Switch) | $35 | Best Buy



Thi s point-and-click noir adventure game from Double Fine is well-regarded among many as being the best of the genre. You play as Manny Calavera. While we’d describe him as a grim reaper , he’d describe himself as a travel agent at the Department of Death. The land of the dead is a bureaucratic mess with a conspiracy running all the way to the top. You work your way through its scenic, moody locations over the course of four years—experiencing Manny’s journey as four separate vignettes on what has been happening on that year’s Día de Muertos. Grim Fandango Remastered features repainted, hi-res character textures, new dynamic lighting, the classic score rerecorded with a full live orchestra, as well as 2 hours of exclusive developer commentary. The physical edition for Nintendo Switch can be pre-ordered now for $35 and will release April 19.