Nixplay 10.1" Touch Screen Smart Digital Picture Frame | $128 | 20% Off | Amazon

When your parent says they do not have a favorite child (or grandchild), give them a digital picture frame. They can cycle through all the photos of all their children and grandchildren using the Wi-Fi capability and Nixplay app—you can send them updated photos as the year progresses. See, if they can’t make it to New Jersey for their niece’s first soccer game, you can just drop the updated photos to them. The older family members don’t even need to use the app: you can just send pictures to their frame. I am sure everyone will be happy to see their family’s smiling faces a bit more. Grab it for 20% off and if you have Prime, it’ll arrive by Christmas.