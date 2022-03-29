Poweroni USB Charging Station | $30 | Amazon | Promo Code 107B9ZA3

So much of modern life is just cable and battery management. A lot of us have got phones, tablets, PCs, laptops, consoles, smartwatches , wireless earbuds, and wireless controllers, and it makes for a messy time. You end up spending about as much time searching for a USB port to use to charge things up as you do actually using any of your devices. Thankfully though, you can solve a lot of these issues with the right device, and the Poweroni USB Charging Station is that device.

It has seven different cables, with three being AP USB, three being micro USB, and one being a USB type C cable. You can use these with the six smart USB ports, that can rapidly charge your devices. The mix of ports and cables means you’ll be able to keep your devices fully charged with ease, and all in one convenient place. You can grab it until 04/03/22 for $30 by using the promo code 107B9ZA3 and also clipping the coupon on the page.