Vecelo Modern Nightstand | $74 | Amazon



The Vecelo Modern Nightstand is a nice compact way to add a little bit more storage into your life, while also serving as a great nightstand. It’s ideal for holding books, a lamp, some drinks, and whatever else you may need during the night. Plus. the little draw is good for storing things you’d rather keep out of sight, but within reach, like packs of cookies. What? Were you thinking we’d say something else?