OnePlus 10T 5G Phone | $650 | Amazon



If you’re older than this millennium you’ll likely remember a time when mobile phones could barely play chiptune music, just about handle the original version of Snake, and could access the internet only if you sacrificed three fingers and prayed. Well, phones now are much better, like this OnePlus 10T 5G Phone which has 13% off at $650. The OnePlus 10T 5G Phone is a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile phone that has 10% higher CPU and is up to four times faster with AI speed. It has a 50 MP triple camera system for some of the best photos you’ve ever seen, a 6.7" 120hz FHD display for impeccable streaming and gaming, and 16GB of RAM for processing, and even uses an AI algorithm to help it charge faster too.