50" Amazon Fire 4K TV With A 4-Year Protection Plan | $441 | A mazon



A new TV is a big buy, but you can find them with decent savings fairly regularly now. That’s especially the case with the Amazon Fire Omni Series, which is actually a very solid line of televisions. This 50" Amazon Fire 4K TV With A 4-Year Protection Plan is 21% off at $441, and it includes not only the television itself , but also a 4-year protection plan too. This 50" Amazon Fire 4K TV With A 4-Year Protection Plan means you’ll be protected from mechanical and electrical failures and faults on your 4K ultra HD television that has Alexa control, and acts as a hub for loads of streaming services, making them not only easier to access, but also look fantastic.