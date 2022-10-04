Echo Show 8 And Smart LED Color Bulb Pack | $70 | Amazon



Smart homes are really cool if you value convenience and versatility. There are lots of different ways to get started if you’re interested, but if you’re looking for a cost-effective starting point, then this Echo Show 8 And Smart LED Color Bulb Pack is a great idea as it’s down to $70, which is 55% off, if you’re an Amazon Prime member. The Echo Show 8 And Smart LED Color Bulb Pack has an Echo Show 8 which can be us ed to stream TV shows, play music, make video calls, and act as a smart hub, and the GE CYNC Smart Led Color Bulbs can be controlled with it, and have loads of colors and settings to help make your home perfect.