Countertop Nugget Ice Maker | $300 | StackSocial



While the outdoor party season might be over, the indoor one never stops (as long as you don’t have kids in which case, well, we understand). If you’re the kind of person that likes hosting people at your house, or you just like drinks that involve ice, then getting a good ice maker is a must. Thankfully, this Countertop Nugget Ice Maker is down by 25% today at $300, and it’s going to help you stay cool. The Countertop Nugget Ice Maker is incredibly compact, has an auto water refill function, a transparent window to make it easy to see when you need more ice, an easy-to-clean filter, and it can even self-clean . If you want to stay frosty, there’s no better way.