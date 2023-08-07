Grab These Six Storage Bags for Just $18 to Help With Your Next Big Move

These soft storage crates will make any upcoming move much easier . They are made with a heavy-duty material, woven with cross - stitched reinforced webbing handles to ensure they can bear the weight of your belongings. Each bag can hold up to 93 liters , measuring in at roughly 29" by “14" by “14". Each bag also have a tag pocket on the front so you can insert a label to help out with the unpacking by knowing what you even put in each bag. You can order the bag in sets of two, four , six , eight , or 10 .

BlissTotes Large Moving Boxes (Six) | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Normally the six-pack goes for $47, but right now, it’s down to $30. That’s not all though . If you clip the coupon, you can save another 40%, bringing the price to just $18.