It's all consuming.
Grab These Six Storage Bags for Just $18 to Help With Your Next Big Move

Save over 60% on these heavy-duty totes for storage.

Joe Tilleli
These soft storage crates will make any upcoming move much easier. They are made with a heavy-duty material, woven with cross-stitched reinforced webbing handles to ensure they can bear the weight of your belongings. Each bag can hold up to 93 liters, measuring in at roughly 29" by “14" by “14". Each bag also have a tag pocket on the front so you can insert a label to help out with the unpacking by knowing what you even put in each bag. You can order the bag in sets of two, four, six, eight, or 10.

BlissTotes Large Moving Boxes (Six) | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Normally the six-pack goes for $47, but right now, it’s down to $30. That’s not all though. If you clip the coupon, you can save another 40%, bringing the price to just $18.

