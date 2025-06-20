Logo
Grab These Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Power Stations, Gaming Monitors, and More

Want to get a head start on holiday shopping? Amazon's making it easy with these awesome pre-Prime Day tech deals.

Amazon’s rolling out a two-week stretch of markdowns with pre-Prime Day deals ahead of the proper event in October. So if you're looking for a reason to jump in and grab some fantastic deals, now's the time to do it. During the sale, you can get everything from portable power banks to smart home extras.

You'll want to be on the lookout, because many of these deals are already too good to ignore. We've picked several standout deals below that you can grab right now ahead of the Prime Day rush. Just be quick about snagging them.

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station | $799 | Amazon

A weekend’s worth of phone charges—or a full laptop refill—without firing up a gas generator. At just over seven pounds, the 300 Plus packs a 288 Wh lithium battery, dual AC outlets, and a fast USB-C PD port. Perfect for campsite lighting, storm prep, or tailgate TVs.

LG UltraGear 27-Inch QHD Gaming Monitor | $897 | Amazon

If you’re still gaming on 60 Hz, this 165 Hz IPS panel is a wake-up call. FreeSync Premium keeps frames buttery-smooth, 1 ms response time kills ghosting, and the adjustable stand pivots to portrait for coding marathons. A clean, bezel-light design seals the upgrade.

TP-Link RE550 Wi-Fi Range Extender | $20 | Amazon

Dead zones begone. Plug this extender into a hallway outlet and blanket up to 2,800 square feet in dual-band coverage. A gigabit Ethernet jack turns any corner of the house into a wired workstation, while TP-Link’s app walks newcomers through setup in minutes.

Tile Mate 4-Pack (2025 Edition) | $73 | Amazon

Four trackers, one app, zero frantic key searches. The newest Tile Mate bumps Bluetooth range to 250 feet and adds louder ring tones. Stick one on a backpack, slide another into a wallet, and keep two spares for luggage or pet collars.

Beats Studio Buds+ | $80 | Amazon

Beats shaved weight, boosted battery life to nine hours, and tightened Active Noise Cancelling—without raising the price. Compatible with both Apple and Android fast-pair systems, these buds slip into a jeans coin pocket yet pump out spatial audio that punches well above their size.

Be sure to get yours while they're available and keep checking back for more pre-Prime Day deals.

