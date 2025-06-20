Looking for a new pair of earbuds you'll actually like using every day? The JLab Go POP+ buds lightweight, wireless earbuds that you'll wonder why you didn't pick up sooner. And they're on sale right now at Amazon, just in time for Black Friday.

The sound quality is surprisingly clean for the price, and these earbuds give you enough bass to give your music some weight without muddying the vocals. They handle podcasts and audiobooks clearly, and you won’t experience that annoying audio lag when watching videos. Physically, they're built for comfort and they stay secure in your ear, so you can wear them to the gym, listening on walks, while on calls, and beyond.

With reliable touch controls, USB-C fast charging, and microphones that actually cut down background noise, these earbuds cover all the bases. There’s no app to manage and no settings to fuss over—just open the case and start listening.

Since they're on sale, know that they're definitely worth picking up, especially for this price. You'll want to make sure you nab yours before they go back up, so lock a pair in before Black Friday officially descends on us.