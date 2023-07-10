It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Smart Home

Grab The Echo Pop For 55% Off As Part Of Early Prime Day Deals

The new take on this smart speaker is an excellent addition to any home.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This smart speaker is an excellent way to play music, control other smart devices, or just get a hand.
This smart speaker is an excellent way to play music, control other smart devices, or just get a hand.
Image: Jason Coles

Smart home technology is getting cheaper and cheaper, and still maintaining a high level of quality, and the new Echo Pop is a good example of that, especially at 55% off thanks to early Prime Day deals, making it just $18. This smart speaker can be used to play music, answer questions, and set timers, but also to control other smart devices without using your hands.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Echo Pop | $18 | 55% Off

The Echo Pop also looks pretty slick, which is always nice for those who like a bit of style, and it’s incredibly compact too, making it easy to slot in pretty much anywhere in your home. It’s also made sustainably, which is a nice bonus for eco-conscious people.

Advertisement