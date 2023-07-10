Grab The Echo Pop For 55% Off As Part Of Early Prime Day Deals

Smart home technology is getting cheaper and cheaper, and still maintaining a high level of quality, and the new Echo Pop is a good example of that, especially at 55% off thanks to early Prime Day deals, making it just $18. This smart speaker can be used to play music, answer questions, and set timers, but also to control other smart devices without using your hands.

Echo Pop | $18 | 55% Off

The Echo Pop also looks pretty slick, which is always nice for those who like a bit of style, and it’s incredibly compact too, making it easy to slot in pretty much anywhere in your home. It’s also made sustainably , which is a nice bonus for eco-conscious people.