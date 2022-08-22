ASUS ROG Pugio II Gaming Mouse | $70 | Amazon



A good mouse can help your gaming to no end. We’re talking better reactions, more efficient clicking, and less stress on your arms too. So, if you’ve been waiting for a good mouse to go on sale, then this ASUS ROG Pugio II Gaming Mouse with 30% off at $70, is here for you. This potent gaming mouse has a massive 16,000 DPI sensor for incredible precision , has RGB lights to help you carry your vibe into your palm, uses smarthop tech to make sure you never miss a movement, and has up to 100 hours of wireless gaming in a single charge. It’s also lightweight, customizable in both color and buttons, and has a nice grip to put less stress on you when you’re using it to win.