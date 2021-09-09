EZVIZ WiFi video doorbell | $90 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Ring Doorbell has garnered a lot of popularity in recent years, but for many it can still be tough to justify spending $180. This EZVIZ WiFi video doorbell offers an affordable alternative at half the price. The video captures a 180 degree field of view, night vision of up to 16ft, and an omni-directional microphone with noise suppression and echo cancellation facilitating two-way communication. Pull up the vide feed on the supported app and be alerted on your phone when someone is in view. You can go back and watch up to three hours of cloud-saved footage. It also comes with faceplates in various colors to better match the outside of your home. Amazon has the EZVIZ WiFi video doorbell for $100, but you can save and additional $10 when clipping the coupon on the item page.