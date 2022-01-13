Anker 2-Port PowerPort Charger | $26 | Amazon

I do wish sometimes that Anker would stop making things I want to buy, and I also don’t understand why I feel such affection for electronics charging equipment, but none of the Anker stuff I’ve ever bought has broken, and it’s always such an affordable alternative to Apple accessories. Take this 2-port GaN charger that I’m writing about today—it outputs a total 60 watts, with 45 of those watts coming from the USB-C port, which is enough on its own to power several models of MacBook. This would be a great little travel charger if you’re not insane like me and you don’t bring a power strip and multiple USB power banks when you go on weekend trips to your mother-in-law’s house, or even just a fantastic around-the-house charger. And wouldn’t you know it? It’s $14 off right now.