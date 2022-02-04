B1G1 Free Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Concealer | $12 | Ulta



Free makeup? In this economy? Sold. But if you need more information on this deal, it’s that Ulta is currently offering a Buy 1, Get 1 Free on Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Concealers, which means you can get two for just $12. I happen to have this already , and I can tell you, you don’t need more than a travel size: Just a little bit of the formula provides a lot of coverage, no matter where you apply it. The concealer glides on smoothly and blends easily. It’s waterproof, crease-proof, dermatologist tested, and vegan, too. Best of all, it’s available in 35 combinations of shades and undertones, so almost no one gets left out of this deal.