Sweetnight Twilight 10" Mattress in a Box (King) | $288 | Amazon

Sweetnight Twilight 10" Mattress in a Box (Queen) | $383 | Amazon

Listen, you’ll be hard pressed to find a mattress in a box for less than $500 these days—especially one that’s comfy, temperature sensitive, and not made of just foam. Foam mattresses are super trendy, but Sweetnight knows that not everyone is willing to give up their precious coils, and for good reason. Coils help to stabilize your mattress uniformly across the whole thing, contributing to great edge support and a bouncier, less squishy mattress overall. Sweetnight’s Twilight 10" mattress in a box is 17% off in the queen size and (wait for it) 50% off in a king. That means you can get a beautiful king mattress for less than $300—what are you waiting for?