Go Off the List With These 9 Unique Black Friday Gift Ideas

Holiday gift-giving does not require you to color between the lines, especially when you have someone in mind who appreciates a fun and offbeat present, or hits you with the same "oh, I don't know" when you ask what they would like. Searching online for unique Black Friday gifts can be a very deep rabbit hole indeed, and there are way more duds than hits.

We put our investigative skills to work to find 9 of the best unique Black Friday gift deals, and we're confident that we've found something for everybody and in a wide range of prices from stocking-stuffer to serious splurge. One thing is for certain — they're all definitely unique.

Smartphone-Controlled Paper Airplanes | $60 – $80 | Uncommon Goods What do you get when you cross an old-school paper airplane with a drone? Hit Uncommon Goods for this deal to find the answer — amazing app-controlled "paper" airplanes capable of stable flight at speeds up to 25 mph. The "paper" is actually crash-proof carbon fiber, but it's foldable so you're fashioning your planes much in the same way as the regular paper variety. These amazing planes can stay airborne for up to 10 minutes, come with gyro stabilization, and are rechargeable for repeated flights. "Paper airplane" suggests they're toys, but this is for the 14-and-up crowd.

Smartphone-Controlled Paper Airplanes at Uncommon Goods Pint of the Month Club | $195 – $780 | McConnell's The best gifts are the ones that keep on giving, for up to 12 months in this case. Also best? The gifts that are just insanely delicious, like the gourmet ice cream your lucky gift recipient will get every month from McConnell's of Santa Barbara, Calif. The Pint of the Month Club brings six new limited-edition pints to your doorstep every month, and you can buy memberships of 3, 6, or 12 months in duration. Word to the wise — this is a membership that nobody will ever want to expire, and McConnell's has a lot of flavors.

Pint of the Month Club at McConnell's Pop-Tarts Throw Blanket | $10 | Walmart Apologies if the McConnell's Pint of the Month Club activated your sweet tooth, but please do not attempt to eat this unique Black Friday gift idea. Cozy Concepts Co. has come up with this hilarious 65-inch soft fleece throw blanket that's designed to look like a massive frosted Pop-Tart, and Walmart is selling it for just $10. It's too big to be a stocking stuffer, but it's beyond perfect as a gag gift that will also get a ton of use — it's actually quite soft and cozy.

Pop-Tarts Throw Blanket at Walmart Literary Clock | $209 – $369 | Uncommon Goods Unique gifts can be highbrow too, like this truly gorgeous Literary Clock from Uncommon Goods. The Literary Clock displays a new quote from over 13,000 classic works of literature spanning six centuries in time increments of your choosing — every minute, 5 minutes, 30 minutes, or hourly. They can be displayed in English, Spanish, French, or German. The clock itself is a thing of beauty, made from white oak wood, brass, glass, and the electronic components. It's rechargeable, with each charge lasting for weeks, and it has built-in Wi-Fi to automatically download and update its software and content.

Literary Clock at Uncommon Goods Personalized Home LED Ticker | $160 – $300 | Uncommon Goods Maybe your digital-display gift recipient is more into ball scores than Baudelaire? This customizable no-subscription-needed LED ticker can be set to automatically display the latest scores, news, weather, stock prices, or even personal reminders or messages. It updates automatically and you can add or remove features anytime you like via the free smartphone app. It ranges in size from Small for desks to Medium and Large for a bigger show . It's an old-school touch that's perfect for desktops or game rooms.

Personalized Home LED Ticker at Uncommon Goods Carson BugView 5X Magnifying Glass Bug Catcher | $12 | Amazon Bugs are indisputably cool, from the beautiful ones to the truly gross ones. Also indisputably, kids love bugs and are fascinated by them. This BugView 5 Magnifying Glass Quick-Release Bug Catcher on sale for just $12 at Amazon is the best of all worlds — kids get to examine insects up close and personal, the bugs are humanely caught and released via a thumb-operating trapping slider, and you're a big hit for giving a very cool and educational gift to a kid. Plus, nobody has to touch the bugs.

Carson BugView 5X Magnifying Glass Bug Catcher at Amazon Star Wars Lightsaber Desk Lamp | $45 | Urban Outfitters Eye-catcher, conversation piece, cool light source, and nerd cred all in one, this Star Wars Lightsaber Desk Lamp from Urban Outfitters stands just under 2 feet tall, and has a long-lasting energy-efficient LED bulb to cast its glow. It comes in Jedi blue or Sith red, and runs on a standard AC outlet with an in-line on-off switch so you're not inadvertently knocking it over while fumbling for the switch. It's a perfect and useful unique gift for Star Wars fans young and old.

Star Wars Lightsaber Desk Lamp at Urban Outfitters Nap Anywhere Pillow | $99 | Uncommon Goods Do not underestimate a person's willingness to endure staring and giggling in the interest of getting a nice long nap. The Nap Anywhere Pillow is positively alien-looking, but it's not a joke — it's a noise- and light-blocking oasis for anyone wanting to get some shut-eye, and it's made of breathable fabric and microbead filling for outstanding comfort. It's lightweight and portable, so you can use it at home, bring it on a flight, or even bring it to the office — we're not responsible for the reactions from outraged bosses. Slip it over your head, and slide your hands into the two openings, and let the soundproofing and light-blocking lull you to sleep.

Nap Anywhere Pillow at Uncommon Goods The Big Set | $429 | Superspace Pillow forts? Here's a great splurge that any kid will go nuts for — The Big Set by Superspace consists of 24 modular panels in one of four great colors, all easily connected by built-in magnets. They're so lightweight and easy to use that The Big Set is recommended for kids as young as 3. The set has 10 foundational squares, 2 square windows, 6 triangles, 4 trapezoids, 1 rectangle for a larger and more stable base, and 1 rectangle that can be a window or door. It's crazy fun on top of being educational, and your pillows and couch cushions will never be pressed into fort duty again.