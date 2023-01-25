It's all consuming.
Glow Up: This GE LED Light Strip Is 58% Off

Ambiance for your gaming office™ or your normal office™.

Erin O'Brien
Mood. Is. Everything. In the war against overhead lights that wash everything out, a LED light strip plays an important part. They create an ambiance that elevates your space beyond “harsh hospital lighting from overhead.” This 80" GE Light Strip is only $25 right now— an affordable upgrade. First, you connect these lights to your Wi-Fi router, because we live in the future. Then, connect them to Alexa to coordinate your whole home in vivid color. You can even schedule the lights to illuminate at dusk! They bend around corners easily so you can get kind of funky with it. And beyond cool colors, they can create a warm ambiance for date night or wind down. Goodbye, terrible lights I didn’t install! Hello, light strip excellence.

