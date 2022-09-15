L Shaped Desk with Storage Shelves (47") | $120 | Amazon



If you’re working from home, you need to build a workspace for you to be productive. Stop sitting hunched over your laptop at the dining room table. This L-shaped desk is 47" across and gives you ample storage space for books, headphones, and more while maintaining plenty of desk space on top to work thanks to the monitor stand . The combination of wood and metal gives it a nice, modern rustic look and it is reversible meaning you can have the extended shelves installed on either the left or right side—great to give you options of where to set it up in your home. Right now it’s $30 off on Amazon.