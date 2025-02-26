Give Yourself A TV Upgrade With Up To 47% Off LG's Latest OLED TV

When it comes to elevating your home entertainment setup, the LG Class OLED B4 Series is an outstanding choice. This cutting-edge television combines LG’s renowned OLED technology with a host of innovative features, making it a must-buy on at LG.



The LG Class OLED B4 Series boasts LG’s signature OLED technology, providing a viewing experience like no other. With over 8 million self-lit pixels, this TV delivers astonishing picture quality with immaculate detail. The 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity ensure that you enjoy vivid, true-to-life colors, whether you are watching a bright daytime scene or a deep, dark night sequence.

Transform your living room into a mini-theater with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The LG Class OLED B4 Series comes with FILMMAKER MODE, allowing you to experience movies just as the director intended. Dolby Vision enhances the color, contrast, and brightness, while Dolby Atmos ensures immersive, all-around sound quality.

Advertisement

Gamers, rejoice! The LG Class OLED B4 Series is packed with gaming features like a 0.1ms response time, native 120Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. It also has four HDMI 2.1 inputs, ensuring that all your gaming devices can be plugged in without hassle.

Don’t miss the opportunity to bring home the LG Class OLED B4 Series today. Experience top-of-the-line features and unmatched performance that this exceptional TV has to offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.