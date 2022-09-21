Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $100 | Amazon



Vacuuming isn’t the worst of the chores, but it does take up a lot of time over the course of a week, let alone a month, or even your entire lifetime. It’s one of those things that needs doing constantly , especially if you have pets or kids, or both, and being able to give that task to something else will free you. This Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 67% off today at $100, and it’s got you covered. The Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner uses upgraded 6D built-in anti-collision sensors to help it navigate around your home, but also avoid incoming obstacles, is only 2.99" high, so it can fit under some beds and sofas, has a suction power of 1800pa, and has four cleaning modes to fit different areas too.