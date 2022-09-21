Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $100 | Amazon
Vacuuming isn’t the worst of the chores, but it does take up a lot of time over the course of a week, let alone a month, or even your entire lifetime. It’s one of those things that needs doing constantly, especially if you have pets or kids, or both, and being able to give that task to something else will free you. This Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 67% off today at $100, and it’s got you covered. The Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner uses upgraded 6D built-in anti-collision sensors to help it navigate around your home, but also avoid incoming obstacles, is only 2.99" high, so it can fit under some beds and sofas, has a suction power of 1800pa, and has four cleaning modes to fit different areas too.