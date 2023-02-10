Give Your Floors a Whole New Look With any of These Rugs for Up to 75% off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Rug Sale | Amazon

A rug is a great way to make a space feel more inviting. Amazon has a sale happening right now on rugs of all kinds including large area rugs, runners, and more. This Artistic Weavers vintage bohemian area rug pictured above stretches 5'3" by 7'3" and is currently 75% off. It’s designed to be able to withstand everyday wear and can handle environments with kids or pets. You could also make some changes to your hallways by adding this Maples Rugs r eggie f loral r unner for 15% off. Be sure to c heck out the full list of rugs on sale to find whats best for you .