Gift This All-in-One Cuisinart "Grind and Brew" Machine to Your Caffeinated Sweetie

For when they love fresh beans but you're fine with K-Cups.

Erin O'Brien
Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Maker + Coffee Grinder | $150 | Amazon

Nothing says “I love you” like bringing them a perfect cup of coffee in the morning. And from a machine that grinds coffee fresh? Now you’re talkin’. The Cuisinart Grind and Brew, as it’s sometimes called, makes single-serving cups of both freshly ground coffee, or the sin that is K-Cups. But you can skip that second one and buy nice beans for your babe. The hopper holds 100 grams of beans at a time, and it’s sealed precisely for freshness. And its grind? It’s a burr, the best kind of coffee grinder. The Cuisinart Grind and Brew filters water with charcoal for the freshest taste: a perfect cup every time.

