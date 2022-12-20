Christmas Mason Jar Candles (4-Pack) | $20 | Amazon



Well, you did it again, didn’t you? You waited until the very last minute to get your Christmas shopping done. The holiday is less than a week away and now you don’t know what to do. Don’t worry, stay calm, we’re here to help. Candles. We all love ’em—even your mom or dad or sister or whoever else it is you still haven’t gotten a gift for yet. Worried about shipping? don’t be. Amazon is listing on certain product pages whether they are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas to calm the nerves. This four-pack qualifies. What you get is four mini mason jar candles of scents labeled Mulled Cider, Winter Wonderland, Homemade Sugar Cookie, and Balsam Pine. You’ll also save a cool 20% on your purchase.