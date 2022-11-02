CozyBerry Querencia Candle Warmer | $49 | 22% Off | Amazon

Candles! The most giftable item of all! Everyone likes a good scent! Everyone likes the idea of lighting a candle. But no one wants to contend with the potential hazards of candles. How’d they do it in olden times? Anyway, this CozyBerry Candle Warmer lets you smell your beautiful candles without lighting their wicks. An elegant lamp surrounds the candle, with a 50 watt ha logen bulb that melts the wax just as a flame would. Air holes let heat escape, but the clean, perfect scent that surrounds is legendary. It’s compatible with most candles, including those really big Bath & Body Works ones; gift the lamp alongside a candle and really go the extra mile.