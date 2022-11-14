Work From Home Gifts | Amazon

Working from home can be a gift in and of itself, but it’s still a nice gesture to get your loved ones who do it something nice for the holidays. Perhaps something on theme to build out their home office further and make them more comfortable throughout the day. We’ve gathered some ideas below to either help them be more productive or just amplify the coziness of working away from the office. As someone who works from home myself, you can consider this my wish list for this year. Please and thank you, hugs and kisses.

We can’t work without our coffee. While working from home, chances are it’s just your friend in the house so they only need to worry about making coffee one cup at a time. This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker can do just that.



Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $69 at Amazon

One of the downsides of working from home is just how little standing you do. It’s not healthy for your body to just roll out of bed into your chair and just sit there for the next 8 hours. Help your loved one maintain a healthy lifestyle with a standing desk.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $160 at Amazon

Advertisement

Maybe your friend or family member doesn’t necessarily need to replace their whole desk. They can still convert it into a standing desk with this adjustable riser that sits on top.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $130 at Amazon

Advertisement

Folks who work from home do a lot of sitting. It should be in something ergonomic and comfortable. Treat your loved one to a solid desk chair.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $32 at Amazon

Advertisement

One of the great pleasures of working from home is occasionally deciding you’re just going to lay out on the couch or in bed while crunching away at some work. It can be made even better with a lap desk for your laptop. This one even holds your phone upright!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $36 at Amazon

Clip Coupon + Promo Code 07AHQZTT

Advertisement

One of the magical parts about working from home is you don’t actually have to do it from home. You can go anywhere! Hit up a local coffee shop, visit a friend, or even travel across the country! H owever, I always find myself less productive working off just a single screen which is why a portable monitor like this one makes for a perfect gift for someone who works from “home.”

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $174 at Amazon

Advertisement

There’s nothing quite like punching away at a mechanical keyboard. It’s just not exactly friendly for your work neighbors a cube or two over. Though WFH workers have no work neighbors! They can click and clack to their heart’s content. This keyboard is available with the Cherry MX Blue switches which are the clickiest and the clackiest.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $90 at Amazon

Advertisement

A great part about working from home is just hanging out in slippers all day. When I first started a couple of years ago, I treated myself to this pair of UGG slippers, and boy howdy are they just my favorite thing to wear. They’re available in both m en’s and women’s styles.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy in Men’s from $78 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy in Women’s from $70 at Amazon

Advertisement

Starring at a screen all day can be pretty detrimental to your eyes. A lot of that is caused by the blue light which causes strain. You can filter a lot of that out with blue light-blocking glasses. This three-pack would make a fine gift for someone working at their desk all day.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $9 at Amazon

Advertisement

While working from home, nothing is stopping you from wrapping yourself in a big comfy blanket while you work. That is of course unless you don’t have one. If your WFH buddy doesn’t have a blanket, help them out this holiday season. Or even just treat them to another one because you never have too many blankets.