Gift Grandma and Grandpa This Lovely Digital Frame for Up to 35% off

A digital picture frame makes for a wonderful gift—even for our most tech-illiterate loved ones. Your grandparent may not know how to log into their Facebook on their own, but they won’t have to lift a finger to get the full enjoyment out of the Sungale HD Cloud Digital Frame. You just need to upload photos through the Sungale Cloud App or web portal and they will automatically enter the rotation of what’s on the frames display. This is a great way to stay connected with someone close to you but who lives far away. They can be welcomed to new pictures of the family as soon as you take them.

10" Sungale HD Cloud Digital Frame | $110 | StackSocial

19" Sungale HD Cloud Digital Frame | $225 | StackSocial

21.5" Sungale HD Cloud Digital Frame | $240 | StackSocial

The Sungale HD Cloud Digital Frame comes in three sizes—10-inch, 19-inch, or 21.5-inch. All support remote and app control.

What’s nice about the 21.5-inch digital frame is that the frame looks like a frame. That seems like a trite observation, but I kind of hate how most digital picture frames just look like tablets. This makes an effort to blend in with your aesthetic and the rest of the physical picture frames you have on your wall or shelf by replicating a wood-grain finish.

Right now, you can get a Sungale HD Cloud Digital Frame for as much as 35% off.