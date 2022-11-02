YXChome 4 Cheese Knives Set-Mini Knife | $8 | 45% Off | Amazon

The charcuterie rule most people forget? Absolutely no cross contamination. Watch the family cheesemonger vault over the coffee table when Uncle Bob uses the same knife to pluck a cornichon that was just used on the mimolette. Absolutely not. Keep those family screams to a minimum and bring the family cheesemonger some extra knives—these are $8 right now, and Amazon’s #2 bestselling cheese knives. These four shapes are the essentials for a cheese board—one for hard cheese, one for spreading, a plane for semi-soft cheese, and the little fork one to gently serve. We could all use a few more utensils on the plate—grab these while they’re 45% off before the holidays begin.