Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller + Watch Dogs: Legion | $130 | eB ay

The Elite Series 2 controller might just be the best controller on the market. I love the weight of it in my hands and the Xbox controller form factor in general is unmatched. Microsoft recently introduced the core option which doesn’t come with the paddles, spare thumbsticks, alternate d-pad, or carrying case for a significantly lower price. And now, eBay has a deal where it’s throwing in a free copy of Watch Dogs: Legion. This third-person sandbox of a city lets you literally play as anyone. And I mean anyone . Go up to any NPC walking down the street. Y ou can recruit them to join your cause and take control. Get both the controller and the game for just $130.