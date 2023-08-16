It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Get Yourself A Cuppa For Just $34 With This High-Speed Kettle

Coffe, tea, hot chocolate, and whatever else hot water is good for.

Jason Coles
Speed-boiling is always better than normal boiling.
Image: Jason Coles

If you’re sick of waiting for your kettle to boil, then grab this Cosori Speed-Boil Kettle while it’s 15% off at just $34. This kettle has an auto-shut-off function, dry protection, and LED indicator, is clear, so watching it boil is an option, and it can boil super fast.

Cosori Speed-Boil Kettle | $34 | 15% Off

The Cosori Speed-Boil Kettle doesn’t just boil water, it also starts conversations, and it can break the ice. It’s the kind of kitchen gadget that can get people chatting and asking where you got it, and you’ll be able to talk about how money-savvy you are when doing so. 

