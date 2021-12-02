12-Piece Cuisinart Knife Set | $30 | Amazon



A knife!!!! That’s what someone will be saying when they open your gift from you this year. But they’ll be wrong, since the 12-Piece Cuisinart Knife Set is actually six knives and their accompanying guards. It’s also 54% off its original price, meaning this party pack is just $30 at Amazon. Vibrant and versatile, this is an excellent set for someone who’s just starting to build up their kitchen (and knife skills). Included is a chef knife, slicing knife, serrated bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, and a small paring knife. I got this set a few years ago, and I still love it. They’re dishwasher safe and the blades stay sharp. Plus, who doesn’t love to to have a pretty knife? That’s right. Someone with six of them.