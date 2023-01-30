Get Your Knives Out of the Drawer and Display Them With a Magnetic Knife Block for 20% off

Magnetic Knife Block | $32 | Amazon

Where do you keep your knives? In a drawer? In just a regular ol’ knife block? Pssh. This minimalistic magnetic knife block gives you an aesthetically pleasing way to store your knives. In addition, there’s a great benefit to be had in being able to see everything you have all lined up. The alternate option with a standard knife block is pulling them out by the handle three or four times until you find the particular knife you were looking for. Normally this magnetic knife storage solution goes for $40, but there is a limited-time deal happening right now bringing the price down 20% to just $32.