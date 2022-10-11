Moen Electric Bidet w/ Heated Seat | $147 | Amazon

Okay, people, it’s time we Americans get on board with the rest of the world. Toilet paper is a terrible way to clean yourself after making doody–at least on its own. I was a bidet hater not long ago, but once I had it explained to me like this, it changed my outlook forever. If you were to accidentally get shit on your hands, would you just wipe off what you can with a paper towel or would you wash your hands? You’d wash them because it’d be disgusting not to! The same premise here so why do we treat our bottoms any different? For the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, this one is down to $147. It can hook up to both your hot and cold water so you can control the temperature plus it comes with a heated seat. Now that’s doing your business in luxury. So do your butt a favor and get it squeaky clean with a bidet.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $147 at Amazon

Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 8 0% off.