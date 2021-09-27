Wasteland 3 (Xbox) | $12 | Amazon

2020 was a banner year for turn-based tactics games. Titles like Gears Tactics and XCOM: Chimera Squad made a splash earlier this Spring as delays began to sink in. One game you might have missed in all that action? Wasteland 3. The stand-out game blends the worlds of strategy and party-based RPGs to deliver a wild dystopian adventure, complete with spider robots and a giant statue of God President Reagan (2020's more biting take on the former president). Amazon currently has the Xbox One version of the game for $12 . This is a solid deal for anyone on the hunt for hidden gems they missed out on last year.

This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/15/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/27/2021.