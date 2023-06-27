Get Up to 50 Percent Off Crocs for Fourth of July

You know them, you love them — and now you can get up to 50 percent off select styles from Crocs for a limited time in honor of the Fourth of July. The sale covers shoes and sandals for men, women, and kids, as well as Jibbitz charms to customize your fit. Think kids’ slides starting at just $15, women’s work clogs starting at $25, an d classic clogs for adults starting at $27.50. These deals won’t last long, so check them out now — up to 50 percent off select styles sitewide.

Crocs, sandals, Jibbitz charms, and more | Up to 50 percent off select styles | Crocs

There are many reasons to love Crocs (and these great prices are only one). The site is always launching fun, new styles. The shoes are easy to clean and great for summer outings like the beach. And they’ve got options for everyone, 1-year-old and up. Whether it’s for you, your family, or an irreverent gift, check out this limited-time sale and save up to 50 percent off select styles at Crocs.