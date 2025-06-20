Get Two Versions of Minecraft for One Great Price

Hard as it may be to believe, Minecraft is now almost 15 years old, and it’s still one of the most popular online games going. StackSocial has just dropped a great deal on this nearly limitless world of fun and adventure: Buy the digital download of Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Editions for just $20. This great bundle, which normally sells for $30, allows you to play both versions of Minecraft from the same launcher.

The Java version of Minecraft, which runs on Windows, MacOS, and Linux, is the more mod-friendly version of the game, and also allows you to download any skin online to use in game play, or you can make your own. The Bedrock version runs on consoles, mobile, Chromebooks, or PC, and allows cross-play with any other Minecraft: Bedrock player online. With this great 33% off deal from StackSocial, now you don’t have to decide which version to build your Minecraft universe with — get them both for just $20 now.