Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender | $350 | 22% Off | Wayfair

No, it’s not the name of a planet in a 1950s science-fiction B-movie, the Vitamix Explorian is a beautiful, luxury blender that is currently 22% off at Wayfair. For one, the description says it can “Create any texture,” which is a bold claim, given that in life, there are so many textures to explore. But to the Explorian’s credit, it can knead dough, crush ice, blend hot soup, and grind spices. That’s a lot to ask from a blender—but thanks to the Explorian’s laser-cut blades, and a high-performance motor, that level of precision is no problem. Vitamix has a five-year warranty too, which ensures you will be creating so many textures for years to come.