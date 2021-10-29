2-Piece Mini Cast Iron Set | $8 | Macy’s

Every good home chef has a go-to pan, and if they really know what they’re doing, it’s cast iron. Cast iron is sturdy, helps to season food, and can go in the oven, saving you an extra step on a ton of recipes. Right now, you can get a Sedona 2-piece mini cast iron set for $8 at Macy’s, which is such a ridiculously good deal that it’s especially ideal for home cooking novices. You get to know the material that way! Or, if you’re an old pro, you’ll have something extra cute to flaunt. The set includes a 6" skillet and a 6" griddle pan, and the possibilities between these two are endless.

