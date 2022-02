Extra 25% Off Ultra Soft Touch Joggers | JACHS NY | Promo Code KINJA25

Fleece on the inside, style on the outside. What more can you ask for from a pair of sweatpants? These sweats are designed with men in mind, but there’s no reason everyone shouldn’t cozy up in these babies. With our exclusive deal, take an extra 25% off these joggers. That amounts to just $29 for a pair of high quality sweatpants—no more of those Walmart flannel pants that wear out every six months. Get them for $29 today.