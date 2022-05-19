Mailman Email Manager: Lifetime Subscription | $70 | StackSocial



America’s Poet Laureate (citation needed) Britney Spears once said, “Everyone has been doing emails.” She was right more than 20 years ago, and she continues to be right today. The constant influx of emails never ends. However, with the Mailman Email Manager: Lifetime Subscription, it can be made a little easier. Created to “minimize interruptions” while increasing productivity, this Gmail plugin helps you prioritize your messages based on your preferences, block ones you don’t want, snooze your inbox, put your inbox in full-on do-not-disturb mode, makes a VIP list that no one but you has to know about, and more. Right now, it’s a whopping 76% off for a lite plan that lasts ... forever. Grab yours for $70 at StackSocial before the deal expires on 5/22/2022.