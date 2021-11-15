Cinch Magnetic Dry Erase Blackboard | $13 | Amazon | Promo Code 10U947IM



It’s happened to the best of us: We’ve left detailed, thoughtful notes for our housemates, only for them to languish, unread. But not anymore! Since you can pick up a Cinch Magnetic Dry Erase Blackboard for $13 on Amazon with promo code 10U947IM, your personalized notes (or to-dos, or doodles) will now be vibrant and unmissable. Hopefully. Really, though, the magnetic dry erase board set includes 4 neon markers and easily affixes to a surface everyone uses, like the fridge. The markers even include eraser tips, which makes it easy to clean and refresh the board as needed. You could write a new note for your family to ignore every day without wasting any paper.