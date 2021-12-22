Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Size Pillows (2-Pack) | $30 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Hello. The best-selling pillows on Amazon? Yeah, they’re 40% off from now until 12/25. Score a 2-pack (that’s right) of the Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Size Pillows for just $30 when you clip the coupon right on the page. Filled with a luxe down alternative in a 250 thread count breathable cover, these pillows are ideal for anyone who gets even remotely warm overnight. Also, the simple design ensures they work for side, stomach, and back sleepers alike. Why not give them a try when they’re marked down from $50? Or you could continue to enjoy neck stiffness and shoulder pain from whatever it is you’re currently using . Up to you, really.