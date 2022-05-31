Stardew Valley (Nintendo Switch) | $33 | Amazon



Depending on how long you’ve been reading our fair website, you may know that I am less than familiar with “games.” Like, to the point where you assume I must be doing one of my classic bits, and then become frustrated and horrified when you realize I’m truly in the shallow end. To remedy this, my sweet, sweet coworkers pitched in to get me a refurbished Switch Lite in Yellow. Fortunately, I love it. Unfortunately, I sent them a photo of me holding it upside down, and then one of them published it and also tweeted about it . What I’m getting at is, I truly love playing Stardew Valley, a gentle and hilarious little game where you plant crops, mine , fish (allegedly), build stuff for your pets, and even date people in the community. The physical edition of this delightful little indie is on sale for $33, which is 10% off its usual price. Again, this is more than you’d just pay for the download, because it’s an actual cartridge you can hold and share. The game is really soothing! Great for gaming newbies (me) and people who just need to relax (most gamers) alike. For my next trick, I will buy Hades. Then, naturally, Dark Souls. But for now I’m good in the Valley. Joe, if I did an okay job with this one, blink twice.