Get Salon Perfect Hair in a Snap With 29% Off the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Is it time to throw out your old hair dryer? If so, don't skimp on giving Dyson a chance. Yes, it may seem a little expensive, but it's higher-priced for a reason: it makes your hair look fantastic. And right now, you can get the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for a significantly lower price thanks to this Amazon deal.

This dryer is also much kinder to your hair. It uses "intelligent heat control" to keep it from getting scorching hot, which prevents the damage that can build up over time. Instead of just blasting high heat, it uses strong airflow to do the work. This makes a huge difference if you style your hair regularly or deal with dryness.

You can customize everything with multiple heat and speed settings. Got fine hair? Use low heat to keep your volume. Thick or curly hair? Go full power and get it done fast.

It comes with several magnetic attachments that snap right into place—no twisting or fumbling. You can use the smoothing nozzle for a straight, glossy finish or the diffuser to help define curls and reduce frizz. There's also a styling concentrator that lets you get precise when you're shaping bangs or flipping ends. Switching between them takes just a second, so you don't lose your flow.

Using it every day is just... pleasant. For one, it's noticeably quieter, so you won't feel like you have a jet engine next to your head (or wake up the whole house). It's also easy to clean; the filter just twists right off. Best of all, you have more control as you style. Because it doesn't get crazy-hot, your hair doesn't get "too hot to touch," making it easier to smooth and shape as you go.

So if you're aching for nice hair from home, here's your solution! Grab yours while you still can.