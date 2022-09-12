Control D: 5-Yr Subscription | $40 | StackSocial
One thing that often gets overlooked once you start using an ad blocker... you will be absolutely amazed by how quickly web pages will load. The main reason it takes several seconds for a page to populate is that sites are auctioning off real estate in real-time to surround the content you’re actually trying to see. Say goodbye to that. Provided you have halfway decent internet, you’ll be looking at nearly instantaneous load times. Control D will do that for you along with adding a ton of customization options for rules of what to and what not to allow. You can subscribe for 5 years on 10 different devices for just $40 right now.