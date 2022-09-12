Control D: 5-Yr Subscription | $40 | StackSocial

One thing that often gets overlooked once you start using an ad blocker ... you will be absolutely amazed by how quickly web pages will load. T he main reason it takes several seconds for a page to p opulate is that sites are auctioning off real estate in real-time to surround the content you’re actually trying to see. Say goodbye to that. Provided you have halfway decent internet , you’ll be looking at nearly instantaneous load times. Control D will do that for you along with adding a ton of customization options for rules of what to and what not to allow. You can subscribe for 5 years on 10 different devices for just $40 right now.